Maloney man charged for evicting tenant

A MAN who allegedly evicted a legal tenant from an apartment has been charged with wilful trespass under the Trespass (Amendment) Act 2019.

A police release on Wednesday said Kern Munroe, alias "Chinee," of Building 16, Maloney, was expected to appear virtually before a Tunapuna magistrate.

Munroe, also known as "Kitty," was charged under Section 5(A) of the act which says: “A person who uses force, threats, or intimidation to enter premises which is in the lawful possession of another person in order to expel that person and take possession of the premises and does so otherwise than in pursuance of an order of a court or other lawful authority, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $100,000, and imprisonment for 15 years.”

Munroe, the police said, was held in the Maloney district between 1 am-6 am on Saturday. The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Andy Belfon and supervised by Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen, Snr Supt Christopher Paponette, Supt Michael Veronique and Insps Durmot Highly, Wilkinson and Durga.

They searched several houses. Several items of evidential value in various ongoing police investigations, including cell phones were seized, and a priority offender and gang member was arrested over gang-related offences.

Another alleged gang member was also arrested earlier that night by NDTFC for breach of curfew.

This operation also included officers from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Northern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit, MOPS, GEB, IATF, NDTF, K9 Unit, CSI, the Audio Visual Unit and Legal Officer Zaheer Ali.