Like moths...

Scores of people wait in line for an opportunity to get into Pennywise's Charlotte Street branch in Port of Spain on Tuesday. The street is simultaneously packed with cars. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Month end coupled with a shortened work week owing to the celebration of two holidays, caused Port of Spain to be irresistible to many people on Tuesday. The busy streets of the country's capital on Tuesday were immortalised for posterity by Newsday photographers Sureash Cholai and Roger Jacob.