Like moths...

Scores of people wait in line for an opportunity to get into Pennywise's Charlotte Street branch in Port of Spain on Tuesday. The street is simultaneously packed with cars. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Month end coupled with a shortened work week owing to the celebration of two holidays, caused Port of Spain to be irresistible to many people on Tuesday. The busy streets of the country's capital on Tuesday were immortalised for posterity by Newsday photographers Sureash Cholai and Roger Jacob.
Heavy traffic on Independence Square in Port of Spain, on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Port of Spain city police clamp down on illegal vending on Charlotte Street on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Port of Spain city police break up what appears to be a small lime on the pavement on Prince Street in Port of Spain on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Customers of First Citizens and Eastern Credit Union line up on Park Street on Tuesday. - ROGER JACOB
Police presence was high in Port of Spain on Tuesday as demonstrated by these officers on patrol on Independence Square. - ROGER JACOB
Wrightson Road in Port of Spain is flush with cars on Tuesday morning. - ROGER JACOB
Port of Spain city police attempt to convince a large crowd on the corner of Independence Square and Charlotte Street to observe physical distancing as they wait to get into a nearby supermarket on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
