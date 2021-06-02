Laventille group mourns master drummer

The North West Laventille Cultural Movement and the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) is mourning the passing of master drummer Larry Haywood.

Haywood died on May 30.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the performance art theatre group said it was trying to come to terms with the extent of its loss. Haywood was an integral member of the group.

To them, they said, Haywood was more than a “father, brother, friend, knowledge bearer, musician extraordinaire and a celebrated national instrumentalist.”

The post said Haywood was “the beating heart of all our artistic statements.”

It thanked the Best Village community and the national cultural fraternity for their support and show of appreciation for Haywood’s contribution to Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural and creative space.

“We will be sure to keep everyone abreast of the plans to officially celebrate his homegoing. In the interim, we ask that you keep us and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the group said.

TUCO said it joined with the cultural fraternity to mourn Haywood’s passing.

It said he accompanied many calypsonians in their performances and was a drummer with the Kalypso Revue tent. TUCO described Haywood as kind, jovial and amazingly talented.