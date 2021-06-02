Fyzabad chamber head: I have proof of Pfizer vaccine imports – but I’m not revealing it yet

File photo

Clint Arjoon, president of the Fyzabad Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said he stands by his claims that Pfizer vaccines have been brought into this country and distributed to medical professionals.

Although chief medical officer Dr Roshan Parasram has said anyone with information about this should report it to the relevant authorities, Arjoon said he will not be doing so.

On Wednesday morning, during TV6’s Morning Edition talk show with host Fazeer Mohammed, Arjoon said he was “aware Pfizer vaccines entered this country.

“…And a certain medical facility – their employees were vaccinated with Pfizer. How come we never heard about Pfizer entering this country?”

Mohammed asked, “You know that for a fact, Mr Arjoon?” to which he replied, “Yeah, I know that for a fact.”

To date, the only vaccines the government has received for public distribution are the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines.

Asked about this during the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference on Wednesday morning, Parasram said to date, the Pfizer vaccine “has not been imported through legal government channels.”

He said he had confirmed with the head of the Food and Drug Division that no such requests were made to that department.

“And no approval, therefore, has been given. So if someone has brought in Pfizer, it will be through illegal channels.

“If any information is known, you can share that information offline to myself or the food and drug department and we will look into it further.”

Newsday contacted Arjoon afterwards for further details but he said for now, he will not be publicising any further information on his claims. But he said he stands by what he said.

“Why should it be reported?” he asked. “Has anything ever come out saying that someone privately bringing in the Pfizer vaccine is illegal?

“Probably he (Parasram) don’t know if it was approved…When they find guns and thing after the fact, it means it was approved and then after they find it? Because for guns to reach into people’s homes, isn’t it the customs that’s clearing the guns?”

Asked whether the facility he spoke about was in north or south Trinidad, he said he preferred not to specify but would only say it was in Trinidad and not Tobago.

“That information, at this point in time, I will choose to withhold.”

Asked if he found it fair to make such a statement and not give the public any evidence to support it, he said, “In due time, it will come out when it has to.

“Because of what I said today, the amount of calls that I have been getting by some prominent people are revealing certain things now. So it’s just a matter of time.”

He said he could not say who has been calling him.

He has not been vaccinated for covid19 yet but said he plans to go to Miami to get vaccinated and return home since the Pfizer vaccine is readily available there.

“I prefer to take the Pfizer.

“I have a lot of friends who have gone there already and took the vaccine and they just walked in…So many different places giving it.”

On May 21, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh signed a legal notice (No 174 of 2021) titled "Approval in respect of new drugs" under the Food and Drugs Act.

Among those approved were the Pfizer, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The country of origin for Pfizer was listed as Germany, China for the Sinopharm vaccine and the Netherlands for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The condition of sale for all three is "Pandemic use/emergency use authorisation/individual 18 years and above."

Last week, the Prime Minister insisted at a press conference that "at no time during the management of this pandemic did the government ever take a position to the private sector that, 'You don't get involved in vaccine projection. We keep it under our own selves and you don't bring any vaccines here because we don't want it.'

"All we have said all along, over and over and over, is that we, as a sovereign state, have been alongside others trying to buy vaccines and vaccines are not available in commerce."

He said he would be the "happiest person in the world" if any private-sector entity in the country could say, "I have been able to obtain WHO-approved vaccines and I have it for sale in Trinidad and Tobago. I'd be the happiest person."