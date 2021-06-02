Fresh breath in serious times

David Rudder -

THE EDITOR: On Wednesday last, my wife received the call everyone dreads – her dad was at home and unresponsive. He had a complicated medical history and was ailing for some time but at that moment the shock for her was overwhelming.

We were about one minute away from the family home. I called the emergency hotline. Now it was my turn to be shocked. The person on the other end was quick to receive the call, professional, and compassionate. She stayed with us on the line for approximately 20 minutes guiding me through CPR step by step.

It would seem I was speaking with a family friend, someone who knew the deceased. But no, just a stranger trying to save another person’s life.

Within minutes, the ambulance arrived. Again, the similar concerned faces and professionalism beamed through the uniforms. Was I the one dreaming? The medics took all care in their duties and again that compassion flowed.

My father-in-law had passed. Condolences and wishes of peace were left by the medics. In this time of confusion and dealing with the reality of the situation, yet another surprise.

Within minutes two very firm yet polite police officers came to the house. They expressed condolences, checked the body, performed all duties then started to educate the family on the guidelines of gatherings and curfew restrictions.

This did not feel like the same people that are being bashed on social media. This was not the incompetent and heartless.

These were not people merely doing their job. These were people who understood the hurt of loss and reached out. This is not the TT with murders and unspeakable crimes. No, this is the sweet TT David Rudder sung about. This was the place I knew growing up.

I applaud these fine professionals. I thank their parents, teachers, life experiences and families for producing the kind-hearted and genuinely compassionate beings that I have had the opportunity to meet.

In times where life is so uncertain, it is certainly a breath of fresh air to see that the darkness of this serious time and all the pains that go with it could not cover the light of compassion.

DEV SINGH

San Raphael