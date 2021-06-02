Does government collection agency have a board?

Colm Imbert

QUESTIONS have arisen as to whether a government collecting agency, Taurus Services Ltd, has a board of directors, after a member of the public complained to Newsday.

A man wishing to be identified only as Mr Bernard recently told Newsday he had finished paying a debt on a piece of land in east Trinidad owned by his late father. He said Taurus was the collecting agent for a loan his father had taken from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB),

Bernard had then approached the agency to sign off on the debt as having been paid, only to be told by Taurus staff that this verification had to be done by the board, but that no board was in place.

He complained to Newsday that the lack of a sign-off on the land documentation was now keeping him back.

"How long before they will put a board in place?" Bernard asked.

As Taurus is listed as an entity under the Ministry of Finance, he believed the responsibility to name a board rested with the minister, Colm Imbert. Saying he meant no disrespect to Imbert, he said he would now seek legal advice on how to move forward.

"I have to get my business done.

"I'm not the only one waiting for documents to be signed off by the board. When people finish paying off a loan and need it signed off, they need a board."

Newsday sent two messages each on WhatsApp to Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning but has received no response as yet.