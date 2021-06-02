Covid19 vaccines among list of Ministry-approved drugs

The covid19 vaccines which are among new drugs approved for use locally by the Ministry of Health. FILE PHOTO

The Health Ministry has approved several new drugs for use in TT and among them are the covid19 vaccines.

The list, signed into law on May 21 under the Food and Drugs Act, Chapter 30:01 as Legal Notice No. 174, includes the covid19 vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated, manufactured by the Beijing Institute of China; the Tozinameran covid19 mRNA vaccine manufactured by BioNTech Manufacturing of Germany; and the AZD1222 covid19 vaccine manufactured by Catalent Anagni S.R.L.

These are the Sinopharm vaccine and the two Covax shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccines respectively.

The list also included, as allowed by the Third Schedule of the Act, Aminoven Infant ten per cent solution for infusion; Creon 25,000 (Pancreatin) Capsules 300mg; Tramadol Denk 100 mg Retard Prolonged - Release Tablet; Dichlor-12.5 (Chlorthalidone Tablets USP 12.5mg); Birato 250 (Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP 250mg); Epiduo Forte Gel in a Pump; Brimochek 0.2 per cent eye drops, solution two mg/mL;

Ibuprofen Oral Suspension 100mg/five mL; Rosuvastatin Tablets 20mg; Ciatuff Tablets 20mg; M-KAST 10 Tablets ten mg; M-KAST 10 Tablets ten mg; Pegaset (Pregabalin) Capsules 150mg; Pegaset (Pregabalin) Capsules 75mg; Pilocarpine Eye Drops two per cent weight per volume (w/v); Pilocarpine Eye Drops four per cent w/v; RoPolivy® Powder for concentrate for solution for infusion 140mg;

Obagi Tretinoin Cream 0.1 per cent; Obagi Tretinoin Cream 0.05 per cent; Obagi Tretinoin Gel 0.05 per cent; Obagi Tretinoin Cream 0.025 per cent; Zolasta (Zoledronic Acid Injection four mg/five mL); Fluconazole Infusion 200mg/100mL; and, Bimatoprost Eye Drops, Solution 0.1mg/mL. Weight per volume refers to the percent of weight of solution in the total volume of solution. It is used to calculate concentration of any solid compound in a liquid.

For specialist use M-PRIM 3.5 (Bortezomid for Injection, 3.5mg/vial) and Naproplat (Carboplatin for Injection BP 450mg/45mL) were approved.

For veterinary use, Resergen Powder and Rminvit Liquid were approved. Nausezin (Tablets), Simoplir Junior (Liquid) 10mL, and Pharmaton Geriatric 50+ Capsules were approved for use freely.

The list was issued by the Health Minister on the recommendation of the drug advisory committee in accordance with paragraph 7, division 3 of the second schedule of the Food and Drugs Regulations.