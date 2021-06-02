Conflicting reports on A&E services at Petrotrin hospital in Pt Fortin

DESPITE rumours circulating on social media, Heritage Petroleum Ltd has denied it has "reached an agreement for the use of the former Petrotrin Medical Facility in Point Fortin" for accident and emergency (A&E) services.

But the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) neither confirmed nor denied this, only saying it's "not entirely" true.

An online article by Southside TT reported that Point Fortin will have A&E services once more "within the next 96 hours."

Since May 21, the new hospital has been a covid19-patient-only facility.

Emergency cases were asked to go to the San Fernando General Hospital or the Siparia District Health Facility.

Asked about the report, a senior official from SWRHA said nothing more could be said about it at this time other than it was "not entirely" true.

But when Newsday contacted Heritage's corporate communications manager Arlene Gorin-George on Wednesday morning, she said, "No, I don't know anything about that.

"That (hospital) is not under Heritage. Heritage got the operating assets of Petrotrin, which are the pipelines, tanks and all those things required for oil production. We did not get any of those types of facilities."

On Friday, the SWRHA issued a press release saying it was "aware of the concerns expressed by you the residents (of Point Fortin) and is working assiduously to address them.

"An announcement of updated plans for emergency services will be made in the near future."