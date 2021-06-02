Coconut vendor, 20, shot dead in Valencia

Police are probing the murder of a 20-year-old coconut vendor at his stall on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Cardel Charles was selling his goods on Bypass Road at around 12.45 pm when a man approached pretending to be a customer.

The man called Charles by name and shot him several times in the head and hand before running away.

Passersby heard the gunshots and saw Charles bleeding on the ground. He was taken to the Valencia Health Centre, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Valencia police and homicide investigators visited the scene, where they found spent shells.

Police are continuing enquiries.