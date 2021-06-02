CMO: Pt Fortin Health Centre to open 24/7 from Thursday

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram has said that from Thursday, the Point Fortin Health Centre will be a 24-hour-facility. He was speaking at the Health Ministry's virtual press conference on Wednesday morning.

On May 21, the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) announced that the new Point Fortin Hospital would be a covid19-patient-only facility until further notice.

In addition, the old hospital is a covid19 step-down facility.

The hours at the health centre had also been adjusted to 8 am-8 pm.

This meant the closest facilities for people from Point Fortin and environs to go to for accident and emergency (A&E) services were the Siparia Health Facility and the San Fernando General Hospital.

But Parasram said next week, the SWRHA will increase A&E services in the area.

He said, "I spoke to the CEO of the SWRHA this morning and he has indicated that a press release had gone out...From tomorrow, I believe, that facility (the health centre) will be doing a 24-hour service to replace the services that would have gone down prior.

"In addition, early next week, they will make some announcements as to additional boosting of the capacity in that particular area based on the realignment of services both at the new and old Point Fortin hospitals."