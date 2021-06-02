16 more deaths, 412 covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health’s 4pm update said 16 more covid19 patients have died.

It also reported 412 new cases on Wednesday. These figures reflect samples taken between May 26 and June 1.

There have now been 523 deaths and there are 9,579 active cases.

In good news, over 100,000 people have now been vaccinated. So far 103,886 people have been given their first dose of the covid19 vaccine and 1,179 have had both doses.

In all there have been 24,726 covid19 cases to date. A total of 193,798 people have been tested for the virus.

The update said 14,624 have recovered, 462 patients are in hospital, 109 in state quarantine, 147 in step-down facilities, and 8,558 in self-isolation.