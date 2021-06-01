Tobago boat bearing bodies came from Mauritania

Head of the police Tobago Division ACP William Nurse has said the boat full of bodies found drifting off the coast of Belle Garden last Friday, originated from Africa – specifically, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

During a news conference at the ACP’s office in Scarborough, on Tuesday, Nurse also told reporters, “The boat, according to our information, was believed to have been stolen and there is an investigation under way in that country.”

Nurse said forensic pathologist Dr Eslyn Mc Donald-Burris is doing the autopsies on the 14 bodies.

He said the results should be revealed on Wednesday.