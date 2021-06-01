Soldiers held smuggling contraband into prison

TWO members of the Defence Force were arrested on Tuesday morning after they tried to smuggle contraband into the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca.

Prison sources said the two warrant officers, one assigned to the Special Forces and the other assigned to the Teteron Barracks, were held around 11 am.

They said the men told prison officials they had collected several bags of food from three relatives of soldiers who are in prison.But during a routine search the prison officials found 1.534 kilograms of compressed marijuana in a duffle bag.

They also found 290 packs of cigarettes, 100 lighters, three electric pocket scales, acellphone charger, a pair of headphones, four packs of razor blades, a cell phone holder and 50 sheets of wrapping paper.

The items were concealed among food.

The soldiers were held and handed over to Arouca police. WSgt Robinson-Motley is continuing investigations.