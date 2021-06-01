Republic Bank offers loan deferrals, moratoriums

A Republic Bank branch at Southpark Shopping Centre in San Fernando. FILE PHOTO

Republic Bank is offering loan deferrals/moratoriums of up to three months to customers on a case-by-case basis, expiring no later than September 30.

In a release, the financial institution said it recognised that many of its customers may experience challenges in meeting payments on their loans and other credit facilities owing to a reduction or loss of income or earnings due to the covid19 pandemic.

The bank encouraged all customers, both residential and business, who need any form of assistance to visit https://republictt.com/covid19/loandeferral to learn more about this offer or to apply.