No Corpus Christi procession this year

In this June 11, 2020 file photo RC Archbishop Jason Gordon officiates at Corpus Christi mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Gordon in a video message announced there will be no confirmation ceremonies in 2020 due to covid19. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE traditional Corpus Christi procession in Port of Spain will not take place this year because of the covid19 state of emergency (SoE) and the new curfew hours imposed for Thursday.

The Catholic Media Services (CAMSEL) on Monday announced that because of the SoE and the public holiday curfew, which allows for movement only between 5-10 am, the Corpus Christi celebration was moved from its usual 8.30 am start to 7.30 am.

CAMSEL said instead of the public procession, at the end of the liturgy, the archbishop of Port of Spain would give a special blessing to the world with the Blessed Sacrament from the doors of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square.

Thursday’s mass will be held virtually and live-streamed from 7.30 am on Trinity TV cable network platforms and the Archdiocese of Port of Spain’s Facebook page.

The mass will be re-broadcast at noon, 7 pm and at 1 pm on state-owned television, TTT.

The Feast of Corpus Christi is a Roman Catholic feast that honours the Holy Eucharist. It is celebrated on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday which was on May 30 this year.

“Traditionally, the celebration includes processions through the streets with prayers and singing to honour the Blessed Sacrament. During the procession, the consecrated host is displayed in a monstrance held aloft by a member of clergy. At the end of the procession, Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament is imparted,” the release said as it explained the significance of the event.

The adjusted curfew period for the Indian Arrival Day and Corpus Christi holidays was announcd by the Prime Minister on Saturday. He said it was meant to restrict movement for those two days.

"It is not a 'free in the daytime and curfew in the night'...it is a stay at home...only come out if you are essential or in emergency," he stressed