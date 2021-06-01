McDonald's donates to NGOs

McDonald's on Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain. Photo source: McDonald's

As restaurants have been ordered to close, McDonald's has donated its stock to non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Arcos Dorados, which runs McDonald’s in Trinidad and Tobago, has partnered with the NGOs Is There Not A Cause (ITNAC) and the Syrian-Lebanese Women’s Association (SLWA) to provide food ingredients and hand sanitiser to help families affected by the pandemic.

The products donated included bread buns, beef patties, ketchup, cheese, and hand sanitiser, worth more than $132,800.

The donations were distributed between May 20 and 24.

A release from McDonald’s said as it continues to abide by public health regulations, the company seized the opportunity to allocate its meal ingredients to those in need.

It said this latest donation advances its commitment to making a positive impact and supporting communities. In 2020, the company provided more than 1,000 meals, valued at $58,000, to local frontline healthcare workers through the various regional health authorities.

Kalifa Duncan, Arcos Dorados’ market manager for Trinidad and Tobago, said McDonald’s is committed to supporting communities in need.

“Partnering with these NGOs enables us to make a positive difference...

“ITNAC and the SLWA are both organisations which work diligently to uplift and bring relief to communities. The work they do is an important reminder that we must all do our part to support each other in these challenging times.”

Jo-Marie Zakour, president of the SLWA, expressed her appreciation for the donation.

“The enormous request for food in communities is alarming, and it is increasing weekly," she warned.

"It was a tremendous sign of hope to receive this donation of McDonald’s products for us to give on their behalf. We chose to distribute to organisations and community leaders that we knew would get the food to where it was needed.”

Zakour thanked McDonald’s, Mayaro Past Pupils Association, St James and Tamana Police Youth Clubs, St Dominic’s Home and affiliates, WINAD and affiliates, National Muslim Women's Organisation, the Hindu Women's Organisation, Living Water Community and the Sangre Grande communities, who worked with SLWA to distribute to those in need.

Avonelle Hector-Joseph, ITNAC founder and team leader, said: “Arcos Dorados’ gift has helped us to literally put meals on the tables of families.”

ITNAC delivered to places as far west as Carenage and Diego Martin, in south as far as Palo Seco; and as far east as Sangre Grande.

In 2020, ITNAC gave out more than 6,000 hampers and 2,000 meals.

“This year, we have provided over $200,000 in local relief support while continuing to give St Vincent our full attention as they navigate the La Soufriere volcano eruption. As an NGO, we depend on corporate citizens and individuals to help us carry out our mandate, and the support from brands such as McDonald’s is invaluable.”