Man charged with murdering Point Fortin businessman

CHARGED: Ryan Bones. - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Point Fortin businessman Evrol Dublin.

In a statement, the police said the Homicide Bureau of Investigation (HBI) charged Ryan Bones, also known as Ryan Bowen, of Private Road, Mt Hope on Saturday.

The police said, on May 20 Dublin, 55, was found by his children at his home with gunshot wounds. He was last heard from on May 19 by his daughter who spoke to him on the phone around 4pm.

Four .45 spent shell cases were found on the scene along with other items leading to Bones’ arrest.

Bones is expected to appear virtually before the Point Fortin magistrates’ court on Wednesday.