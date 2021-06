Indian Arrival holiday curfew scenes

WPC Cooper (left) and WPC Harrilal speak with this man at Library Corner, San Fernando. - AYANNA KINSALE

The Indian Arrival Day holiday on Monday marked the first of two public holidays this week for which extended curfew hours have been imposed. The Prime Minister announced on Saturday that the curfew on Monday and Thursday (Corpus Christi) would begin at 10 am and be in effect until 5 am the follow day.

Newsday photographers Sureash Cholai and Ayanna Kinsale were out and about to give you an idea of what the streets looked like.