Death toll at 507

Trinidad and Tobago has now recorded over 500 deaths from covid19, with 12 new deaths bringing the death toll to 507.

An additional 405 cases have been reported from samples taken between May 24 and 31.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Tuesday said there are 9,558 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 24,314 cases of covid19, of which 14,249 have recovered.

There are 458 people in hospital, nine more than Monday.

There are 180 people in step-down facilities, 125 people in state quarantine facilities, and 8,515 in home self-isolation. There were 180, 126, and 8,587 on Monday respectively

A total of 182,618 people have been tested to date, of whom 80,562 were tested at private facilities.

As of Tuesday at 4 pm, 98,559 people had received their first vaccine dose and 1,179 had received their second.