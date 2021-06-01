Caribbean Climate Resilience Programme hosts virtual conference

The Caribbean Regional Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience will host a virtual conference from Tuesday-Wednesday, -

THE Caribbean Regional Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience will host a virtual conference today and Wednesday, aimed at “educating the public on the widespread impact of global warming on small-island developing countries.”

In a press release, it said in addition to addressing the effects of climate change in the region, it will highlight solutions that have been undertaken and funded by the Climate Investment Funds, which has already pledged US$1.2 billion

Director of the Office of Research and Innovation at UWI, Mona, Georgiana Gordon-Strachan said the topic has always been a “very big issue” in the region and it continues to affect many industries and sectors.

Many people, she said, "will note the obvious environmental impacts such as receding coastlines and extreme weather conditions in the form of longer droughts and more frequent hurricanes…But what is oftentimes overlooked is the impact on local water supplies and the livelihoods of many in certain sectors, such as agriculture and fisheries.”

Because of this, she said, the proogramme was leading this "important initiative.”

The release said to date, $939 million has been approved worldwide to implement 58 projects in countries including Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Dominica and Haiti.