Anti-Kidnapping cop dies of covid19

Sgt Gary Harvey died from the coronavirus, while being treated at the Augustus Long Hospital, Pointe-a-Pierre, on Monday afternoon. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A police officer last assigned to the Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU) is the latest policeman to die from covid19, a media release reported on Tuesday.

The police release said Sgt Gary Harvey died at around 6.30 pm on Monday at the Augustus Long Hospital, Pointe-a-Pierre.

Harvey, who had over 25 years' experience as a policeman, was last assigned to the AKU, but spent most of his career at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

Harvey's colleagues sent their condolences to his wife and daughter.

In the release, Insp Hezron Lynch, who had worked with Harvey at the Homicide Unit, remembered him as being dedicated to his duty.

"Since I started working with Sgt Harvey back in 2005, he has always been a gem, a true gentleman and a very, very people-oriented person. I say that without any degree of reservation.

"He always had his colleagues' backs and we will always remember him as a very warm and persistent officer, he remained steadfast and persevered in his quest in achieving excellence.

"Sgt Harvey, though blind, underwent his inspector promotion interview and managed to rank 79th on the merit list out of 504 officers. That goes to show the type of officer he was!"

Up to Tuesday afternoon six police officers had died from covid19.