Voyage into the unknown on the Fatel Razack

A replica of the Fatel Razack at the Caribbean Indian Museum of TT in Waterloo, central Trinidad. - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: On May 30, 1845, the Fatel Razack arrived in Trinidad, bringing indentured labourers from India to work on the plantations. They were seeking a better life for themselves and family members. They decided to make that journey of some 14,000 miles into the unknown, putting their lives at risk.

The journey was not an easy one due the unsanitary conditions on the ship. Diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery and measles were common. Some did not make it to Trinidad. History records that between 1845 and 1917 more than 143,000 came from India to our shores.

Adding to their misery when they got here were their working conditions. Under the indentured system they were paid very small wages and were restricted in many ways. However, their determination and will to survive kept them going.

After fulfilling their contracts many decided to continue working on the plantations instead of returning to India. Today we are still reaping the benefits of that decision with their descendants contributing to society in business, politics, agriculture, education, religion, medicine, law, culture and many other walks of life. They continue to make TT a better place for all.

So as we continue the celebrations today, let us remember the words on our coat of arms, “Together we aspire, together we achieve” and also the line from our national anthem, “where every creed and race find an equal place.”

Let us give thanks to those who made that long journey.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail