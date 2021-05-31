UNC: Roundtable talk not new

Davendranath Tancoo

THE Opposition United National Congress (UNC) said the Movement for Social Justice's (MSJ) call for a united, non-partisan front to deal with covid19 is not new.

Responding to calls by MSJ leader David Abdulah for the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to co-chair a national roundtable, and for a national assembly to support that roundtable, UNC chairman Dave Tancoo said this call had been made previously by Persad-Bissessar.

"The political leader of the UNC has called for a united approach of all stakeholders in dealing with this crisis since the start of the pandemic."

Tancoo said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds recently said the PNM was united with everyone in the battle against the virus. He claimed statements by some business and civil society organisations have shown that to be untrue.

"The PNM government has openly refused the multiple requests to unite, even as the health, social and economic crisis envelopes our nation. We can only hope that common sense will prevail in the national interest."

UNC public relations officer (PRO) Kirk Meighoo said, "We have not seen a proposal from the MSJ, but our call stands.

“If the MSJ is now calling for this, then we are glad they are on board."

Meighoo said last March, Persad-Bissessar wrote a letter to Dr Rowley asking for Government and Opposition to have a united, non-partisan approach to deal with covid19.

He said Persad-Bissessar repeated this call in a statement on May 27, after Government met with private-sector representatives to discuss strategies to deal with covid19 and a phased reopening of the economy.

In that statement, Persad-Bissessar said, "To deal with the plight of the poor, the Government must engage in much wider stakeholder consultation. Local Government bodies, councillors, religious bodies, educational bodies, trade unions, small businesses, NGOs and charities, must all be brought into the discussions for proper planning to save people's lives and livelihoods."

She also said, "Harsher lockdowns will not save them, only vaccines, and allowing them to work again under improved health guidelines will do so