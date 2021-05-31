Two more covid19 deaths in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago's covid19 fatalities rose to 13 on Monday after two women died.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the women, both with cormobidities, were 48 and 80 years old.

The division said there have been three new covid19 infections in the last 24 hours. The island has 163 active covid19 cases. Six patients have been discharged.

There have been 5,900 samples tested for covid19, of which 509 have returned positive.