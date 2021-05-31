Trinidad and Tobago footballers focused on busy week ahead

TT footballers train in Bahamas ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bahamas on Saturday. - TTFA media

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO goalkeeper Adrian Foncette said the entire squad must be ready for the challenge ahead as the players gear up for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers and potentially the Gold Cup in the next two months.

Following matches against the Bahamas in Bahamas on Saturday and versus St Kitts and Nevis in the Dominican Republic on June 8, TT will travel to Ft Lauderdale, Florida to compete in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup qualification tournament from July 2-6.

TT will aim for a top-three finish in the qualification tournament to qualify for the Concacaf Gold Cup from July 10-August 1 in the USA.

TT are second in Group F in the Concacaf zone of the World Cup qualifiers with four points after one win and one draw. TT defeated Guyana 3-0 in their opening match on March 25, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Puerto Rico on March 28.

St Kitts lead Group F with six points. Only the top team will advance to the next round of World Cup qualifying.

Discussing the possibility of being on the road for the next two months, Foncette told TT Football Association media, “It is something that all our players need to be ready mentally and physically (for). We are not here on a vacation, we here for business. Going forward we just need to stay focused. We need to do what is required and everybody needs to do their part.”

Foncette said the short training camp leading up to the Bahamas encounter will be pivotal to the team’s preparation ahead of the two World Cup qualifiers.

“Is one (camp) that we really needed. We needed it for some time. We needed to be away from the general public and just be in a bubble, so that we could put our heads down and just get the work done.”

Foncette is expected to be the starting goalkeeper as Marvin Phillip in injured.

Foncette said, “Is unfortunate what happened to Marvin. I wish him a speedy recovery, but these things happen and whenever I am called upon to play I am always ready. I’ve been here before (and) it is always an honour to represent the country, it is just something to look forward to. It is nothing over the top. This is what we train for - to play.”

Bahamas are rooted at the bottom of the group, but Foncette said there is no room for complacency.

“To be fair this game is one not to be taken for granted at all. Is one that I think it will be important for us building our momentum going forward. These are crucial three points that we need here. We need to minimise on our mistakes (and) just build from strength to strength, game to game taking it from this one here to the next one and on to the others."