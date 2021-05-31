Police out in full force for holiday curfew

Police stop vehicles travelling on the Eastern Main Road in Laventille on Monday when curfew hours were extended for the Indian Arrival Day public holiday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Police officers were out in full force on Monday as the country was placed under curfew between the hours of 10 am on Monday and 5 am on Tuesday.

Officers told Newsday that while most people complied, others had to be reminded of the regulations and asked to go inside.

Police combed the empty streets of Port of Spain and environs searching for people in need of assistance or who were in breach of the regulations imposed for the holiday.

Areas like Barataria, Malick, and Port of Spain were, for the most part, ghost towns as people avoided going out into the streets.

Newsday saw police officers speaking to the few people who were out on the streets. Officers stopped them, spoke with them, then ordered them to return to their homes.

“We observed people within certain areas that would have been in breach of the curfew,” said PC Leed who was on patrol with colleagues on the Eastern Main Road.

“We just stopped them and either rendered aid where needed, or reminded them of the laws and ask that they find their way off the roadway.

“So far it is just one or two people who don’t quite understand the regulations.”

ASP Danraj Ramesar of the Inter-Agency Task Force, who led operations at a road block at the Eastern Main Road, Laventille intersection, told Newsday that within their first hour five cars were stopped at the road block, but each person had the necessary paperwork to prove they were essential workers going to or from work.

“So far, people are adhering to the curfew,” Ramesar said.

Essential workers who did not have personal transport were left in the lurch as City Gate and other transport hubs were closed.

One commuter, a security guard named John Howell, told Newsday he had to walk from his place of work in Tunapuna to his home in Barataria after he was relieved late. He was stopped several times by the police on his way home.

“I was in Tunapuna since 9.28 am waiting for relief. They had to find an officer to relieve me. I got to my office and asked one of the people there to assist me with a lift, but they said they could not do any shuttle service. I had to foot it.

“I was stopped about three times while walking on the Bus Route, then I came off and went onto the main road and I was stopped again. I am just trying to get home before another police officer stops me,” he said.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister announced there would be adjustments to the SOE curfew on Monday – the Indian Arrival Day holiday, and on Thursday – Corpus Christi, to limit movement.

On Sunday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi clarified the regulations. He said essential services such as religious services at places of worship, burials and weddings, and pharmacies would be allowed to operate between 5 am and 10 am on the holidays this week.

He said movement for “special purposes” would also be allowed.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said he approved the hours in accordance with the Emergency Powers (variation of curfew times) Order 2021.

He said he restricted the curfew permits to 13,000 out of the 380,000 requested but these permits would also apply to the adjusted curfew hours. He also said officers would be out in full force and were advised to ticket, charge or clear people