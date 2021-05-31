Police break up private Valsayn zess, arrest 26

Twenty-six people were arrested on Sunday at a Real Spring, Valsayn house for breach of public health regulations.

According to a police release, the group included six Venezuelans and 20 locals who were having a party at the house. The group was between the ages of 20 and 40.

Police said they were on patrol in the St Joseph area between 7.30pm on Sunday and 1 am on Monday, when they came across the private party.

A 38-year-old man was also arrested for possession of 0.4 grams of cocaine. The exercise was conducted by officers of the St Joseph Police Station and Criminal Investigations Department (CID). It was supervised by PCs Gangaram and Mahon and co-ordinated by Ag Insps Greene and Toorie.