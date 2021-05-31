PAHO: Over 1m deaths from covid19 in Americas

PAHO director Dr Carissa Etienne. -

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) director Dr Carissa F Etienne said over one million people in Latin America and the Caribbean have died from covid19. She called on the world to intensify efforts to improve the region’s access to vaccines.

In a release, Etienne said the loss of more than one million lives was a tragic milestone for everyone in the Caribbean.

“This pandemic is far from over, and it is hitting Latin America and the Caribbean severely, affecting our health, our economies, and entire societies. Yet only about three per cent of our citizens have been vaccinated.”

According to figures reported by countries as of May 21, 2021, 1,001,781 people have died as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Latin America and the Caribbean. Almost 89 per cent of the deaths occurred in five countries: Brazil 44.3 per cent, Mexico 22.1 per cent, Colombia 8.3 per cent, Argentina 7.3 per cent and Peru 6.7 per cent. Three per cent of the deaths were concentrated in Central America and one per cent in the Caribbean.

“The region is an epicentre for covid19 suffering. It should be an epicentre for vaccination, too,” Etienne said. More than 153.5 million people have been immunised in the Americas, but only 21.6 per cent of these are in Latin America and the Caribbean.

She said that in contrast, vaccination has been widespread in the United States and marked improvements are already being observed.

“Almost half of Americans have received at least one covid19 vaccine dose and nearly 85 per cent of those over the age of 85 are fully protected, and the result has been a sharp reduction in covid19 infections, deaths and hospitalisations.

“The progress we’re seeing in the US is a testament to the power of safe and effective covid19 vaccines, but it underscores the vital importance of accelerating access to vaccines throughout our region, so that other countries can fully immunise their populations. We urgently need more vaccines for Latin America and the Caribbean, a region which has been sorely tested by this pandemic.

Etienne congratulated countries that have indicated a willingness to donate tens of millions of excess vaccine doses and called on other countries to follow suit.

“We urge countries with extra doses to consider donating a significant portion of these to the Americas, where these life-saving doses are desperately needed and will be promptly used.”

PAHO has delivered more than 12 million Covax-procured vaccine doses to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Another 770,000 doses are on the way to Central American and Caribbean countries.

Etienne also called on people to continue to observe public health measures including wearing masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, and ventilating closed spaces when possible. She urged people to get vaccinated when called on by national governments, adding, “Vaccines are safe and effective and a major tool to stop this pandemic.”