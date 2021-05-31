Man found dead in Barataria

A Santa Cruz man was shot dead in Barataria less than an hour before the country was placed under a 19-hour curfew for the Indian Arrival Day holiday.

Police said just before 9 am they were told of a shooting incident at the corner of Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue, Barataria.

When they went there they found a man dead in a grey Nissan car. He was later identified as Nigel Sanderson.

Police said he was shot twice in the head.

Sanderson’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy is expected to be done this week.