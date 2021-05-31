Lost using Waze, missing men found safe in Rio Claro forest

Nikita Noray and Kesian Worrel in a police vehicle after they were rescued on Monday.

Two men who left D’Abadie, Arima on Sunday to deliver an item in Siparia and then go to Guayaguayare, but got lost along the way while using the navigation app Waze, have been found.

Their car was stuck in mud along the Guayaguayare / Catshill Road in Rio Claro ­– a forest road with no nearby houses or internet / data service.

Nikita Noray and Kesian Worrel’s families became concerned when they did not return home on Sunday night and took to social media to help find them.

The men were found on Monday morning by Rio Claro police with the help of the Hunters Search and Rescue team.

In a brief interview with Newsday, the captain of Hunters Search and Rescue who requested anonymity said the team mobilised on Monday morning and met the police and Noray’s brother Tevin to begin the search.

When the men were found, they told police they decided to sleep in the car and walk to find help the following morning.

Newsday spoke with a friend of the men who confirmed they are in good spirits and were with police who were helping them get the car out of the muddy road.