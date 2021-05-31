Fire leaves Chaguanas man homeless

FREEPORT police are investigating the cause of a fire at Carlsen Field in Chaguanas, which left Richard Samaroo homeless.

Arson has not been ruled out as Samaroo’s home had no electrical connection and neither was he at home when the blaze started.

Samaroo’s Nissan B13 car was also destroyed by the fire on Saturday night.

He lived alone. According to a report, around 6 pm Samaroo secured his wooden house and left. Around 7.45 pm he received a call from a neighbour informing him the house was on fire.

He returned to his home to find the entire building, along with his white car, engulfed in flames. A team of fire officers from the Chaguanas Fire Station, led by FSSO Dormer responded to the report. The house which was fully furnished was uninsured.

Collective losses including the building, furniture and appliances were estimated at $80,000. Police officers Sgt Bagoo, PCs Rampersad, Michael, Baptise and CSI officer Rackal also visited the scene. PC Hosein is continuing investigations.