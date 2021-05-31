16 more deaths, 271 new cases

Sixteen more people have died from covid19. This was announced by the Ministry of Health on Monday. The latest deaths bring the total to 495.

The latest victims were described as elderly people with pre-existing conditions.

The ministry said 271 more people tested positive. The total number of positive cases now stands at 23,909 since March 2020.

This latest data indicates that Trinidad and Tobago had a total of 102 deaths for the last eight days of the month, an average of 13 deaths a day.

TT also experienced 3,892 total cases for the last eight days, with an average of 486 cases a day.

The number of recoveries also remain consistent. TT has had 2,148 total recoveries for the last eight days of the month with an average of 268 a day.

This bears a stark contrast to the statistics about two months ago, as TT had an average of 20 cases a day and only one death in the last eight days of March.

From March 24 to March 31, 161 people were infected, 42 people recovered.

Covid 19 statistics for the last week of May, (May 24-May 31)

Date Cases Deaths Recoveries

May 31 271 495 (16) 375 (66 PH, 309 RCC*)

May 30 637 479 (9) 271 (58 PH, 213 RCC)

May29 381 470 (12) 311 (49 PH, 262 RCC)

May 28 633 458 (15) 345 (67 PH, 278 RCC)

May 27 526 440 (15) 299 (70 PH, 229 RCC)

May 26 582 425 (17) 299 (40 PH, 259 RCC)

May 25 612 408 (18) 300 (53 PH, 247 RCC)

May 24 250 390 (15) 247 (58 PH, 189 RCC)

Total 3,892 102 2,148

AVG/day 486 13 268

Covid19 statistics for the last week of March (March 24-March 31)

Date Cases Deaths Recoveries

March 31 22 142 (-) 7 (1PH, 1 RCC)

March 30 18 142 (-) 9 (RCC)

March 29 9 142 (-) 4 (RCC)

March 28 23 142 (-) 5 (1PH, 4 RCC)

March 27 15 142 (-) 9 (RCC)

March 26 15 142 (1) 5 (3 PH, 2 RCC)

March 25 21 141 (-) 1 (PH)

March 24 38 141 (-) 2 (RCC)

Total 161 1 42

AVG/day 20 - 5

* PH = People from public health facilities, RCC = recovered community cases