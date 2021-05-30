Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter tenth in 100m butterfly in Monaco

TT 's Dylan Carter. (AFP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a spot in the final of the 100-metre butterfly event at the 38th International Swimming Meeting of Monte Carlo in Monaco, on Sunday.

Carter finished tenth in the preliminary round in 54.87 seconds which saw him finish outside the top eight. It was a fiercely fought event as less than two seconds separated the ten fastest swimmers.

Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland recorded the best time in the preliminaries with a time of 53.08.

Desplanches went on to grab silver in the final in 52.63, finishing behind South African swimmer Chad Le Clos who won gold in 52.45.

On Saturday, Carter took bronze in the men’s 100m freestyle in 49.98. The TT swimmer finished behind the French pair of Maxime Grousset (48.28) and Charles Rihoux (49.44).

Carter is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which will be held from July 23-August 8. The event was postponed by one year because of the covid19 pandemic. At the Olympics, Carter will compete in the men’s 100m freestyle.