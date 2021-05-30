Trinidad and Tobago records 637 new covid19 cases, 9 more deaths on Sunday

Image courtesy CDC

The country recorded 637 new cases and nine more deaths on Sunday.

In the Ministry of Health's daily 4 pm update, active cases have increased to 9,607 with 8,331 patients in home self-quarantine, 458 in hospital receiving treatment, and 181 patients in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged.

As of Sunday afternoon, the country has recorded 23,638 covid19 cases since the first infection on March 12, 2020. From this total, 13,552 people have recovered.

The recent deaths have brought the toll to 479. There are also 122 people in state quarantine.

The government through its national vaccination programme has administered nearly 100,000 first doses of the covid19 vaccine.

Almost three months into the programme 93,293 people got their first shot and 1,179 received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

In total, 181,098 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI, and other local testing sites.