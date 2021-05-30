Trinidad and Tobago footballers arrive in Bahamas ahead of World Cup qualifier

TT midfielder Duane Muckette (centre) upon the team's arrival in the Bahamas on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY TT FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION. -

THE NATIONAL men’s football team touched down in Nassau, Bahamas just after noon on Saturday ahead of their FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone Group F qualifier against the host nation on June 5.

The 28-man squad, under the guidance of coach Terry Fenwick, checked into Breeze’s Hotel after overnighting in Miami, US on Friday night. All members underwent their PCR tests at the hotel before a light workout at the hotel facility on Saturday evening.

Belgium-based defender Sheldon Bateau was the first of the overseas players to join the squad in Nassau on Saturday as they resumed their preparations for a pair of qualifiers.

The Bahamas fixture kicks off from 5 pm at the Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau. The national squad then travel to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for their clash against St Kitts/Nevis at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium on June 8.

TT began their 2022 qualifying campaign on March 25 by defeating Guyana 3-0 in the Dominican Republic. Three day later, however, they were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Puerto Rico.

As it stands, St Kitts/Nevis lead the five-team group with six points, followed by TT (four), Puerto Rico (one), Guyana and Bahamas (zero). The group winners will advance to the next round of qualifiers.

Upon arriving in Bahamas on Saturday, India-based defender Robert Primus (FC Bengaluru) said the team are in high spirits.

“We arrived safely and now it’s time to stay concentrated and get down to busines. These games are very important as they are two do-or-die games. We need the six points but we’ll take it one game at a time and approach it as it comes.

“I believe everyone on board knows the importance of both games and I believe everyone is ready for the test ahead of us,” he said.

Primus said victories in both matches will come down to who are more prepared and who are willing to work harder.

“We are going to show a lot of character in training, show what we really want to do and go out and get the points we need. The coach laid (our plans) out very well at home in training. They know what the coach wants from them so I’m hoping they are ready as well to take on the task ahead,” he added.

Uncapped defender Luke Singh, winger Jomal Williams and goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup will be available for selection only for the St Kitts/Nevis encounter.