Not much is needed for an effective workout

Jamaal McMillan, with a pair of punching gloves. PHOTO COURTESY INNOVATIVE FITNESSTT FACEBOOK PAGE. -

FIND THE time and discipline to exercise with all the positive variables at one’s disposal can be challenging. Imagine the added difficulty to continue or start an exercise routine in a pandemic?

Mitigating the spread of the covid19 virus forced government to implement stern regulations in the form of a state of emergency and 9 pm to 5 am curfew. This meant that all businesses, except essential businesses were closed and there was limited movement of people.

Gatherings were therefore prohibited which meant gyms and outdoor exercise regimes were stopped.

According to many health journals and doctors physical exercise is good for people’s physical and mental well-being.

Founder and owner of Innovative Fitnesstt Jamaal “JimBo” Mc Millan spoke with Sunday Newsday about maximising on the spaces available in one’s surroundings to get the best workout.

He said the biggest deterrent was people complaining about a lack of space and equipment to get the best exercise and routine for their money and time.

“Despite the limited space available there was still much to be accomplished. Yes, it takes a lot of intrinsic motivation but not much space.

“Think outside the box. There are a lot of things inside our home that we can use as equipment such as chairs, water bottles in place of weights, towels, mats and cushions. So, there is nothing special that you need to get that workout going.”

Mc Millan dispelled that idea that not having the right tools would not be effective. In fact, he said, positive results depended on the individual's efforts and commitment to the workout.

“It all depends on how much effort you put into the exercise routine. You cannot give 25 per cent effort and expect to get 100 per cent positive results in the shortest possible time. There needs to be a level of discipline as well.”

Mc Millan, 33, started Innovative Fitnesstt in 2015 after being certified by the International Sports and Science Association (ISSA) out of Florida, USA. Covid19 has propelled the fitness center into a fully online training platform where weight gain, strength training, agility training, speed and endurance and physiotherapy is available at all levels.

He added that while working out is great, being healthy is also about proper dieting and having the right knowledge about what works for each person.

“It is important to understand why you must eat properly and why a part of the body or which muscle is being worked out.”

As with anything, there comes a time when people would get demotivated and tired of the monotony, he said.

Getting the family involved, mixing up the exercises, changing the music were all things, Mc Millan suggested to keep focus.

“Try something new, don’t repeat workouts in a row so that you would not get bored. Do not forget that physical exercise is important for your mental health also, so burn the bad energy out, relax your mind and rebuild your body.

“Exercising is fun and by making it fun children also join in which adds something new to the routine. Family workouts are always nice and motivating.”

And, if you’re interested in now starting an exercise routine, Mc Millan said light exercises would be easy to eventually get the ball rolling.

“Skipping, walking up and down a staircase, squats, jumping jacks, sit-ups push-ups and most importantly eat healthy were good places to start.

“Eating is not so easy. Cutting out certain unhealthy foods slowly is key. Do not rush into it because you do not want to get bored and eventually your lifestyle will change.”

The hardest thing is change, Mc Millan said, but with some much information readily available on the internet and with the many support groups, positive change can be achieved.

Innovative Fitnesstt can be found on Facebook and Instagram at innovativefitnesstt or its website at https://www.innovativefitnesstt.com.