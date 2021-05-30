Njisane Phillip tops Elite Pan Am Track Cycling trials

THE TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) will announce the national team for this year’s Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships within the coming week.

This follows two days of assessment meets, on Wednesday and Thursday, at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, which served as a trial event for the forthcoming June 23-29 Championships in Lima, Peru.

In the men’s elite Flying 200 metre event, two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip topped the field with a 10.38 second performance.

Rigtech Sonics clubmates Keron Bramble (10.529s) and D’Angelo Harris (11.121) finished with the second and third fastest times respectively while Evolution Academy’s Michael Ackee (11.323) trailed closely behind.

Owing to local covid19 restrictions, the federation had to hold the trials over two days to ensure all health regulations were followed.

In other events, PSL riders Akil Campbell and Jesse Sampath were the lone contenders in the men’s individual pursuit. Campbell recorded four minutes 49.90 seconds while the Under-23 cyclist Sampath clocked 5:21.13.

Kanika Paul-Payne stopped the clock on 4:41.50 in the women’s equivalent. She was also the lone participant in the elite women’s kilometre time trial where she clocked 43 seconds flat.

In the male Standing 250, Sonics again topped the field with Zion Pulido and Bramble securing 17.395 and 17.630 respectively. Ackee clocked 18.552 while Harris was timed in 18.627.

The Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships also serves as the start of the qualifying rounds for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.