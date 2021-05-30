Covid19 kills Tobago woman, 34, with no comorbidities

Image courtesy CDC

A 34-year-old woman with no comorbidities is Tobago's latest covid19-related death. The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development announced the death – Tobago's eleventh – on Sunday.

The division also said 16 new covid19 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. The island has 168 active covid19 cases. Seven patients have been discharged.

There have been 5,839 samples tested for covid19, of which 506 have returned positive.

The covid19 vaccination rollout continues apace in Tobago with 5,254 people receiving one jab while 111 people are fully vaccinated.