CoP: SoE regulation will be clarified

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith on Sunday said additional clarity will be provided regarding the adjusted curfew hours that will be in effect only for the public holidays on Indian Arrival Day (Monday) and Corpus Christi (Thursday).

Griffith said Section 14 of the amended state of emergency (SoE) regulation contained in Legal Notice 176, restricts movement of the public between 5.01 am and 10.01 am, only on Monday and Thursday. After noting the 9 pm to 5 am curfew (which took effect from May 15 when the SoE was declared) remains in effect, Griffith explained that under the amended regulation means the curfew runs from 10 am to 5am, Monday to Tuesday and for the same period, Thursday to Friday.

He said essential services and activities, permitted by the SoE regulations will be allowed between 5 am and 10 am on Monday and Thursday, respectively. Between the 10 am to 5 am period (Monday to Tuesday, Thursday to Friday), essential workers will be permitted to move about, once they have their proper work identification and relevant documentation to do so.

With a limited number of curfew passes being issued to essential workers, Griffith said the police have taken measures to ensure these workers can operate within the curfew period if they have to. In the cases of emergencies, such as people needing to take relatives to the hospital for urgent medical care, Griffith said strategies are in place to address these situations as they arise. He said additional information would be provided during the course of the day, to deal with any concerns citizens have about the regulations

Griffith confirmed that as CoP, he has the authority to vary the curfew times in the regulations. He said this would be clarified also. Among the essential workers who can operate during the adjusted curfew period are health care workers, police officers, members of the defence force, public utilities workers, energy sector workers and media workers. Essential services which can continue in this period include, groceries, bakeries and pharmacies.

At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on Saturday, the Prime Minister said while the daily 9 pm -5 am curfew in place with the state of emergency (SoE) will not be changed, there would be some adjustments for the public holidays on Monday and Thursday to limit movement during the day.

With respect to the Indian Arrival Day and Corpus Christi holidays, Rowley said, "The Attorney General will be asked make whatever adjustment that is required so that we will have further restrictions..some daytime curfew..those two holidays."

He reminded the public that under the SoE that was called on May15 and which runs until August 30, unless revoked before then, "it is not a 'free in the daytime and curfew in the night'...it is a stay at home...only come out if you are essential or in emergency."