AG to clarify holiday regulations

Faris Al-Rawi -

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi will hold a virtual media briefing at 1 pm on Sunday said a statement from his ministry. The briefing comes after some uncertainty expressed by several commentators over the wording of the regulations sent out at 12.01 am on Sunday to regulate public activity on Monday, Indian Arrival Day, and Thursday, Corpus Christi.

The Prime Minister on Saturday at a televised media conference had promised a day-time curfew for both of those holiday occasions to dissuade public movement and congregation, at a time when daily rates for new covid19 infections are measured in the hundreds and daily deaths are stated in double digits.

President Paula-Mae Weekes issued Legal Notice 176 which contain the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations 2021 which re-states existing strictures and further basically says on those two holidays, that essential services (such as supermarkets) listed in these regulations may operate from 5 am to10 am.

However several commentators queried the seeming limiting of essential services while no restriction was placed on the general public.

Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial called for clarification saying, "persons must be restricted to their homes, not prevented from working after 10 am." She urged Griffith to clarify this.

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith at about midday on Sunday issued an order, the Emergency Powers (Variation of Curfew Times) Order 2021, made under Weekes' latest regulations.

This basically says that for the general public, for the two holidays the daily curfew will run from Monday at 10.02 am to Tuesday at 5.00 am (Indian Arrival Day) and then from Thursday at 10.02 am to Friday at 5.00 am (Corpus Christi.) Essential businesses are to run only from 5 am to 10 am on Monday and on Thursday respectively.