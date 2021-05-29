Venezuelan journalist recounts how he got over covid

Journalist Grevic Alvarado, a Venezuelan national, ready to work after overcoming covid19. - Marvin Hamilton

The experience of covid19 is totally different in each case, from fear of catching it to unanswered questions after overcoming it.

It happened to me, and thank God I am alive to tell about it.

In the supermarket or in a taxi, in a pharmacy – it can be a mystery when you came into contact with someone who was covid19-positive. In the end you may not know how or where you contracted the virus, despite your caution.

The symptoms of a cold suddenly appear and worry invades your thoughts. Then, for me, came body aches, weakness, nausea, and vomiting.

These are key hours for self-care – and care for your relatives. Awareness is essential at this point. Recognising the symptoms and isolating yourself from work and at home are the first steps to take.

In my house, my wife was also showing symptoms at the same time. Our decision to remove our seven-year-old son was the first safety measure.

It's there that family support becomes a necessity. My mother did not hesitate to take my son into her house, take care of him and give him the love my wife and I, from that moment on, could not give him – for how long, we didn't know.

Going to the Chaguanas Health Centre was the next step. Confirming or ruling out covid19 quickly prevents further infections and early treatment of the virus.

The care in the emergency area of the health centre is good, despite the multiple procedures. Doctors and nurses are caring for patients tirelessly and risking their own lives.

After several questions from the doctor, the long nasal swab for the PCR test appeared. Simple and fast, though some people find it painful.

After taking the sample, the doctor sent my wife and me home for 14 days of quarantine while they processed the results of the PCR test.

At that time our medical instructions were only to take paracetamol every eight hours.

Two days later, when I had pain in my chest and back, a dry cough and breathing difficulties, I decided to consult several friends, both in Venezuela and in TT, about medication. The five people I spoke to, who had previously had the virus, agreed. Among their recommendations: aspirin,vitamins C and D3 and zinc.

We added these to steam infusions several times a day, drinking hot tea and chicken-foot soup to improve the body's natural defences, all for five-eight days.

This was when I discovered the symptoms are different in each person. My wife and I never lost our sense of taste or smell, nor did we have fevers above 37 degrees C.

Doctors doing surveillance for County Caroni were attentive, sending text messages every day to check on our health status.

A week after the test, the call came from the health centre: we had both tested positive.

When we got the the call, my wife and I were finishing the treatment suggested by our friends. and the symptoms were disappearing.

The doctors approved of our response and issued an extension of the quarantine for two more days – for a total of 16 days of isolation.

On the tenth day after the first symptoms, my wife and I were feeling better. Our son was able to return home after we sanitised our home with alcohol and vinegar.

Covid19 is a physical and mental challenge. During this time I realised how valuable it is to be able to interact with another human being. Facing the reality without fear, but above all with responsibility is essential. I still have unanswered questions. But breathing again without pain is the most important thing after days of anguish.

Reflection should lead us to the point of taking care not only of ourselves, but also of others. The public health measures must continue, because we are at a point in the pandemic when the chain of contagion already seems lost: we do not know where or in whom the virus may be present.

Helping the health system with home care will quickly avoid the collapse of hospitals, but above all it will help the cases to decrease and let us return to normality, to our places of work, recreation and education.