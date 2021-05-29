Three Trinidad and Tobago footballers in home quarantine as 28-man squad named for World Cup qualifiers

Gary Griffith III (left), fellow TT player Jesse Williams (right) and Coleraine FC teammate James McLaughlin. PHOTO COURTESY GARY GRIFFITH III FACEBOOK PAGE. -

THE THREE TT footballers who recently tested positive for covid19, are now in quarantine at their respective homes.

A TTFA (TT Football Association) statement said the players were deemed “unavailable for selection” to coach Terry Fenwick’s 28-man squad after “each individual returned two consecutive covid19 positive results this week”.

The team left for Miami, United States on Friday morning and will overnight there before connecting to Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday as TT continues their FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone Group F qualifying campaign against Bahamas (June 5) and St Kitts/Nevis (June 8).

Amiel Mohammed, TTFA interim general secretary said, “The three players who tested positive are in home quarantine as per the public health protocol, while all other players have tested negative.”

The TTFA statement added that all other members in the contingent returned negative results. All members of the contingent will undergo PCR tests on arrival in Nassau and the recommended protocols will be continued to be followed through the duration of the trip

The release also said that players and members of staff will be monitored by the medical staff under strict and relevant measures. The TTFA wished the trio a speedy recovery and will continue to monitor their recovery over the next few weeks.

Seasoned players such as defenders Radanfah Abu Bakr, Sheldon Bateau and Aubrey David, midfielders Khaleem Hyland and Joevin Jones, as well as wingers/strikers Levi Garcia and Atletico Ottawa’s Ryan Telfer were included in the 28-man squad.

Uncapped defender Luke Singh, winger Jomal Williams and goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup will be available for selection only for the St Kitts/Nevis encounter.

The Bahamas fixture kicks off from 5 pm at the Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau. The TT team will then head to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for their second World Cup clash at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium.

On March 25, TT whipped Guyana 3-0 in the Dominican Republic but, three days later, they were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Puerto Rico.

St Kitts/Nevis lead the five-team group with six points, followed by TT (four), Puerto Rico (one), Guyana and Bahamas (zero). The group winners will advance to the next round of qualifiers.

Prior to the squad’s departure on Friday, coach Fenwick expressed pleasure with his squad’s wealth of experience and youthful talent.

“Looking around the world of the players that are available, that have reached out to me that want to play and represent their national team, it’s been fantastic the response that we’ve had. I’m pleased to bring them together.”

“I’m delighted with the players that I’ve got on the ground in Trinidad and Tobago as well. They’ve been brilliant. I love them to death. They have showed lots of professionalism,” said Fenwick.

Similarly, Mohammed said that Fenwick selected the team based on available players.

He added, “There is a pool of players, and then based on player availability, whether through any injury or health reasons, the coach would then make his final selection before travel. And he is confident with the blend of the team that he has selected.”

TT SQUAD –

Goalkeepers: Nicklas Frenderup, Adrian Foncette, Denzil Smith.

Defenders: Radanfah Abu Bakr, Robert Primus, Keston Julien, Shannon Gomez (Sacramento Republic), Sheldon Baateau (KV Mechelen), Aubrey David, Justin Garcia, Jesse Williams, Neveal Hackshaw, Noah Powder, Luke Singh.

Midfielders: Duane Muckette, Michael Poon-Angeron, Andre Fortune II, Daniel Phillips (Watford), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Judah Garcia (free agent), Khaleem Hyland, Joevin Jones, Jomal Williams.

Forwards: Levi Garcia, Daniel Carr, Gary Griffith III, Ryan Telfer, Nickel Orr.

Coach: Terry Fenwick