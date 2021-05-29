Three hurt in fire at Chaguaramas marina

A screenshot of workers at Power Boats marina in Chaguaramas attempting to put out a fire on a boat which had a faulty fuel line. -

THREE people were burnt on Saturday when a fire broke out at the Unipet fuelling facility at the Power Boats marina in Chaguaramas.

Unipet said the incident occurred around 2.20 pm.

It added that the injured people have received medical attention and a boat which caught fire was towed out to sea and the blaze contained.

Fire officials told Sunday Newsday that the incident occurred due to a leaking fuel line on the vessel.

Unipet said its HSSE team was continuing investigations.