Take the vaccine

Ivy Lashley, 85 years old, points to her arm where she was administered the covid19 vaccine at the Deigo Martin Health Centre. Photo by Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: TT, in the past vaccinations have provided protection against the following diseases: polio, tetanus, measles, mumps, chicken pox.

Vaccination provides immunity before one is exposed to life-threatening diseases. Vaccines are tested to ensure they are safe and effective.

It is sad when many who took the covid19 vaccine discourage others from doing the same. It shows how much they care for others.

Playing with human lives is the straw that breaks the camel's back. What is the price of a human life?

TT, do what is right because it is right. Take the vaccine now. Save a life – your own.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town