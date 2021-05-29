Surgeons at SGH continue to shine

THE EDITOR: As the country continues to reel under the covid19 pandemic, and as immense pressure is continuously placed on the public healthcare system and healthcare workers, it is refreshing to observe the continued professionalism, dedication and duty of care exercised by the surgical team at the Sangre Grande Hospital.

The strategic, technical and, most importantly, the human/interpersonal skills exhibited by Dr D Hassaranah, Dr N Sham Ku and Dr K Beharrysingh, as well as Drs Persad, Joseph, Ramsingh, Mahase and all other members of the surgical team, must be publicly commended. The interpersonal skills exhibited by Nurse Davis, Ward 3, must also be acknowledged.

It is indisputable that healthcare, emergency and other such essential employees who are on the frontline of the pandemic report the highest levels of stress, disordered sleep and burnout, which can adversely affect their motivation and mental health (Singh and Ramdeo, In Press).

Even so, these surgeons continue to give hope to their patients with a human approach and smiles that shine through their empathetic interactions. It is therefore with pleasure and pride that I salute these surgeons on behalf of Narda Singh.

Indeed, all frontline healthcare workers must be saluted. However, I wish to personally acknowledge the work of this team in particular. Thank you!

RIANN SINGH (PhD)

via e-mail