Students United 5k postponed, but online Q&A on Sunday

The Students United 2021 Virtual 5K has been postponed pending the resumption of outdoor exercise.

The race period was originally scheduled for June 1-20. Owing to the total prohibition on all outdoor sports and exercise under the state of emergency regulations, organisers have pushed back the event until the restrictions are lifted.

This event is a partnership between BAFA Sports and Students United which features 5k, 10k and 20km events. Its target group is secondary school students, but the event is open to all.

The idea was initiated by staff members who found it increasingly difficult to keep students motivated with online learning.

A statement issued by organisers said, “The committee has been able to secure the funds to sponsor 200 students. Over 100 students have already registered for free."

Students can e-mail their deans or studentsunited@bafasorts.com to get a free promo code.

On Sunday, the committee hosts an online question-and-answer segment for interested participants.

Trainer Derrick Simon of One a Week will be present to answer questions about home training activities such as warm-ups, cool-downs, nutrition and related topics.

Enthusiasts can join in on Sunday via https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6452969411?pwd=VEFaZ2ltVkNDQS9ZbGZhaWdvdEdHdz09.

Prizes are separate from the participation packages that everyone will receive after submitting their 5K results (after the race period is determined).

Participants can also look out for event updates via Instagram at StudentsUnitedtt to participate in give-away competitions.

Prizes include an ergonomic office chair for homeschooling, $100 top-up cards for Bmobile or Digicel, Movie Towne tickets, Haagen Dazs vouchers and Gatorade hampers.