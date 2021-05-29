San Fernando Mayor confident "pest" will be held for ex-deputy's attack

Former deputy mayor of San Fernando Torrance Mohammed. -

SAN Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said he was comforted that the "pest" who killed former deputy mayor Torrance Mohammed will soon be brought to justice.

He made this comment while speaking with reporters outside the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando on Saturday, where municipal police officers and essential workers attached to seven local government corporations in South Trinidad were receiving covid19 vaccines.

Asked to if he was aware about a photo circulating on social media of a person alleged to be Mohammed's murderer, Regrello replied, "We are aware. The police has the lead, (they) know exactly who the person is and an arrest imminent."

He said there was video footage of the attacker who is now hiding from police.

Asked if he was satisfied by the work of the police on this matter, Regrello replied, "Absolutely. The person is a pest. He has been around the Mon Repos area. This is not someone deprived of employment or looking for a meal. This is a real pest."

Mohammed, 90, was injured after he was thrown to the ground during a robbery while he waited to deliver some pommeracs to a friend at Torrance Street, Mon Repos last Monday.

Mohammed's funeral will take place at Belgrove's Funeral Home in San Fernando on Wednesday and the San Fernando City Corporation is assisting Mohammed's family with funeral expenses. Regrello said the funeral of steelpan arranger Lennox "Bobby" Mohammed also takes place on Wednesday and the corporation is assisting with his funeral expenses as well.

Regrello reiterated that San Fernando is in mourning over the death of both men who still had "so much more to give."