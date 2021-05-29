Revisit ban on outdoor exercising

People exercising around the Queen's Park Savannah before the ban. Photo by Vidya Thurab - Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: For the past 16 months I have been observing the ups and downs of the pandemic locally, regionally and internationally, along with the views of top medical professionals, politicians and the commentariat.

Now, apart from an effective vaccine, the three preventative measures that are universally agreed upon to combat the virus are masking, sanitising and distancing. Hopefully, most of us are constantly practising these safety protocols.

However, in TT we have large numbers of people who live in very close quarters in small, multi-generational homes or compounds, where it is difficult, to say the least, to effectively practise proper physical distancing. This could well be a strong contributor to the continuing high infection rates, more than two weeks after a total lockdown was instituted.

As we are now all aware, an individual is more than 20 times likely to contract the virus indoors than outdoors. So can we revisit the ban on outdoor exercising and even visiting beaches and rivers? Simply monitor popular beaches and rivers with strategically placed cameras and police to ensure distancing and I believe that we will do better in fighting the virus with fresh air and sunshine.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval