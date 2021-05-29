Remembering immigrant struggles

THE EDITOR: Indian Arrival Day was once again observed on May 30 (yesterday) – with the holiday being observed today and we’ll be reminiscing on the struggles and achievements of our ancestors.

History reminds us that at first the British government as well as the local law-making body decided to seek and recruit labourers from distant lands. In desperation, planters looked to North America, Africa, Madeira, the destitute of Europe, fishermen, porters and Chinese hucksters. Unfortunately, those immigrants did not have a keen interest in plantation work. Eventually, the importation of such labourers was aborted.

The planters realised that it was cost-saving to have an Indian immigrant recruited. Under the British Gladstone Experiment, they were considered ideal for the resuscitation of the dying sugar cane industry due to their experience and ability to cope with the rigours of plantation work.

The recruiters used propaganda to entice them to migrate. They were told tales of a land where milk and honey flowed in never-ending streams. There were promises of an improved quality of life by virtue of attractive wages and better living conditions.

Leaving the ports of Madras and Calcutta, sailing ships took three to four months to reach the West Indies. Congestion because of limited space was a common feature. Monotonous conditions on board the ships created much discomfort for the emigrants. There were a great many deaths aboard the ships so corpses had to be thrown overboard.

Between 1860 and 1868, the death rate was about six per cent on Calcutta ships. The death rate was as a result of diseases, for example, dysentery, diarrhoea and cholera, caused by negative factors such as poor ventilation, unclean water and insanitary conditions.

The Indians worked for six days a week and received 25 cents as the daily wage. They were at the whim and fancy of the foreman, the driver and the overseer. There were reports of women being beaten and raped by estate officials. To make ends meet, the immigrants became engaged in small-scale agriculture and livestock rearing.

The goal of every employer was to increase productivity. The Indians responded to the unsavoury living and working conditions through strikes and riots, resulting in loss of lives and limbs.

Over the decades, there has been a substantial growth of our food baskets and internal market systems due to the Indians’ input in the agricultural sector.

Not only have they diversified agriculture, they have played a fundamental and noteworthy role in the establishment of a variety of businesses at which many of our citizens can be gainfully employed.

Many of our well distinguished professionals past and present are also Indians. We must therefore see the occasion of Indian Arrival Day as one of celebrating the achievements that have come about through the Indian diaspora.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

