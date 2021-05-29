Police close to determining origin of boat with 14 bodies

Police officers at Belle Garden, Tobago where the boat with 14 bodies was dragged ashore. - Photo by David Reid

The head of the Tobago Division said the police is close to determining the origin of the boat that was discovered with 14 decomposing bodies drifting off the coast of Belle Garden, Tobago, early on Friday.

“We are pursuing the country of registration. We have received some unofficial news, which we will not disclose because we do not want to give information that is not authentic,” ACP William Nurse told Sunday Newsday.

“But, we are a little clearer than we were yesterday in ascertaining which country the boat was registered in.”

Nurse also made it clear the police, at this time, had no evidence to suggest that the 14 decomposing bodies that were found in the vessel were victims of a homicide.

“I just want to put to rest some fears to rest. I would like it to be accurately reported that at this time police does not have any evidence to suggest that anybody is responsible for murder or any evidence to dispel it is not a murder.”

He said: “Our position is we have asked for a forensic post mortem examination and we are going to get that.”

Nurse said after the post mortem is carried out the police will be in a better position to determine whether or not there was a homicide.

“But we are closer than we were yesterday in determining which country the boat was registered in. That is as far as we have reached today."